Louisville - Age 24, of Louisville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was a student of Sullivan University's College of Pharmacy and a graduate of the University of Louisville and DeSales High School. Matt is survived by his newlywed bride Samantha (Roney) Boyd of Danville, his parents Kevin and Melissa Boyd, sister Kayla Boyd, in-laws David and Tina Roney, grandparents Calvin and Elsie Boyd, Irene Englert, Judy Van Arsdall, and Johnny and Kay Roney, and an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Matt's positive outlook on life and his love for everyone rivaled no other. He always had the biggest smile and never met a stranger. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 366, an avid UofL sports fan, and loved to spend weekends on the water at Nolin Lake. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sullivan University Scholarship (SUS) Foundation, for the Matthew Boyd Scholarship, sent to Mrs. Sara Wade, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, 2100 Gardiner Lane, Louisville, KY 40205. Please include "Matthew Boyd Scholarship" in the memo line. Schoppenhorst, Underwood, & Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Courier-Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
