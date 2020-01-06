|
Matthew Scott Cahill
Louisville - 11/18/1961 - 1/3/2020
The big house on the corner is smaller tonight. One of its most precious souls has journeyed home to be with our Lord. Although he was small in stature, the light that shone from his soul was a million times brighter and could no longer be contained on this earth. How can his life be measured by dates on a piece of paper? How can one's soul be measured in time, especially a soul as pure as his? He knew no hatred, nor prejudices, never caused hurt or pain, nor did he ever say an unkind word. Love, kindness, acceptance and friendship was all he knew to give and he did to everyone who was blessed enough to know him. Matthew graced us all with his beautiful life. His joy was infectious. We would like to thank our brother in law, Mike Rodgers for loving our brother and for being his best friend. Matthew said this prayer for a family friend who had passed away. Only a true angel would understand the meaning behind this prayer. "Bless us, O Lord and these, thy gifts, which we are about to receive from thy bounty through Christ our Lord. Amen. You can breathe easy now Matt. Preceded in death by his father: Charles E. Cahill 2009. Survived by his mother Genevieve Howard Cahill; Sisters: Paula (Joe) Stearman, Mickie (Alex) Emmons, Mary Lou (Mike) Rodgers, Teresa (Alberto) Galeano, Leslie (Artie) Harrington and Amy (John) Nail; Brothers: Howard Patrick Cahill and Charles R (Stephanie) Cahill. A host of nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 - 8 pm at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020