Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
3511 Rudd Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Cahill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew Scott Cahill


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew Scott Cahill Obituary
Matthew Scott Cahill

Louisville - 11/18/1961 - 1/3/2020

The big house on the corner is smaller tonight. One of its most precious souls has journeyed home to be with our Lord. Although he was small in stature, the light that shone from his soul was a million times brighter and could no longer be contained on this earth. How can his life be measured by dates on a piece of paper? How can one's soul be measured in time, especially a soul as pure as his? He knew no hatred, nor prejudices, never caused hurt or pain, nor did he ever say an unkind word. Love, kindness, acceptance and friendship was all he knew to give and he did to everyone who was blessed enough to know him. Matthew graced us all with his beautiful life. His joy was infectious. We would like to thank our brother in law, Mike Rodgers for loving our brother and for being his best friend. Matthew said this prayer for a family friend who had passed away. Only a true angel would understand the meaning behind this prayer. "Bless us, O Lord and these, thy gifts, which we are about to receive from thy bounty through Christ our Lord. Amen. You can breathe easy now Matt. Preceded in death by his father: Charles E. Cahill 2009. Survived by his mother Genevieve Howard Cahill; Sisters: Paula (Joe) Stearman, Mickie (Alex) Emmons, Mary Lou (Mike) Rodgers, Teresa (Alberto) Galeano, Leslie (Artie) Harrington and Amy (John) Nail; Brothers: Howard Patrick Cahill and Charles R (Stephanie) Cahill. A host of nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. His Funeral Mass will be 10 am Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Avenue. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12 - 8 pm at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The Down Syndrome of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -