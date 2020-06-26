Matthew Yantz Carter
Louisville - age 37, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1983 to Joyce Weber and late father, Lawrence Carter.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Joyce Weber (Lloyd); daughter, Madalynn Carter; sister, Laura Carter (Whittnie); brothers, Allen Carter, John Carter (Joy), and Daniel Carter (Andrea).
Funeral services will be private due to the current social distancing restrictions. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mt. Washington, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the substance abuse charity of your choice.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.