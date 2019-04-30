|
|
Mattie Dolores Logsdon
Louisville - Mattie Dolores Logsdon, 88, entered into rest on Monday, April 29, 2019. She was a member of Rutledge Road Baptist Church; She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Logsdon, Sr.; Mattie is survived by children, William Rice, Victoria Guess, David Logsdon, Charles Logsdon, Jr.; 8-grandchildren and 12 - great grandchildren; Sisters, Jean Bruner, Catherine Parker, Patricia Ingram; Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Her visitation will be after 10am on Wednesday until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 30, 2019