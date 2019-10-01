|
Mattie Marie Slaughter
Louisville - 79, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019.
She was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, James Slaughter Sr.; children, James Slaughter Jr. (Cynthia), Waymon and Derek Slaughter (Megan); sister, Teresa Buckner; sister in law, Shirley King; special daughter, Shermane Dale; special friend, Eva Jo Malone of Las Vegas, NV.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Thursday, October 4, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3815 W. Broadway, Funeral: 11am Friday, October 4, 2019 at the church. Burial 1pm Monday, October 7, 2019 in KY Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019