Mattie Rebecca Martin
Louisville - Mattie Rebecca "Becky" Martin 97 of Louisville, KY passed away on Wednesday October 9th, 2019 at The Nazareth Home Clifton in Louisville.
She was born on February 9, 1922 in Franklin, KY to Madison and Mattie Soyars Gilbert. She was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church in Louisville and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a retired supervisor at the old Indiana Army Ammunition in Charlestown and enjoyed ballroom dancing.
Ms. Martin is survived by her son, Charles Sommer (Wendy) of Louisville; grandchildren, Kenna Kristin Sommer of Ashville, NC and Charles Neal "Chip" Sommer (Tara Creehan) of San Francisco, CA; great grandchildren, Adalin Makai Sommer Tullock and Obediah Moon Sommer Tullock and a step-son Joe Martin of Atlanta, GA.
Life Celebration services will be held at 11 am on Saturday October 26, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown with burial in Emmanuel Cemetery in Marysville, IN. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday and after 9 am on Saturday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019