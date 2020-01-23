|
|
Maudien Lillian Fischer
Louisville - Maudien Lillian Fischer
Affectionately called NANA by her grandchildren, and later by everyone who met her, died peacefully at her daughter's home, with her daughter by her side on Monday, January 20, 2020.
NANA was born in Lebanon, KY on June 12, 1926 and moved, with her family, to Louisville at an early age; it was here she met her husband, George C. Fischer, and waited as he went off to war in the Pacific.
She spent her working life at American Tobacco.
NANA was preceded in death by her husband, George, her parents, one brother, and two sisters; She leaves to remember her sweet and gentle presence, her daughter, Elaina Fischer (Fred E. III), her three grandchildren: Pamela Brett Fischer, Leslie Elise Rowles (Adam), and Fred E. Fischer, IV (Sunny), and one great-grandson: Fischer McKinley Rowles.
At her request, there will be no viewing or service; she merely wanted to be remembered by her loved ones, as she loved them.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020