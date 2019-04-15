Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
3711 Lexington Road
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church
1104 S. 6th Street
Maureen Baron Steiden


Maureen Baron Steiden Obituary
Maureen Baron Steiden

Louisville - Maureen B. Steiden, 88, of Louisville passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Nazareth Home.

She was born March 12, 1931 in Louisville, a daughter to the late Leo Aloysius Baron and Catherine Dignan Baron.

Maureen was a homemaker, having raised six children and was a member of St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lee J.; son, Patrick and three sisters, Patricia Bennett, Condon Russell and Margaret Seitz.

She is survived by her children, William L. Steiden (Susanne), Maureen Miller (James), Catherine Gormley (John), Paul Steiden (Carol) and Elizabeth Carlon (Jack); 17 grandchildren, Lee, Sarah and Nicholas Steiden; Frazier, Baron and Gabrielle Miller; Allison, Mary Grace, Natalie and Ava Gormley; Max, Nate and Anneliese Steiden; Ella, Rachel, Jude and John Reid Carlon; sister, Eleanor Mueller (Jack); brother-in-law, William A. Steiden (Martha), sister-in-law, Elizabeth Lynn Steiden and brother-in-law, Edward H. Seitz, Jr. (Nancy).

Words alone will never truly express our sincere gratitude and heartfelt thanks to the Nazareth Home for the love and care our mother received.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, 1104 S. 6th Street with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
