|
|
Maureen Carroll
Louisville - went home to be with God on November 3, 2019. She was a member of Highview Baptist Church. She retired from Naval Ordinance and Semonin Realtors. She is survived by her sisters and brother-in-law, Jane Grasser and Nancy and Jackie Carr and many nieces, nephews, and greats. Visitation will be 3-7 PM Friday, November 8, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. A celebration of life will be conducted at Resthaven Funeral Home at 2 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019. It is requested that any remembrances be given to Highview Baptist Church 7711 Fegenbush Lane Louisville, KY 40228 in her memory.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019