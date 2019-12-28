Services
Maureen Coughlin, SCN

Louisville - Maureen Coughlin, SCN, 92, (formerly Sister Maureen Francis) was born in Brockton, MA. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on December 27, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years.

Sister Maureen served as a music teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament in Louisville; at St. Vincent de Paul in Mt. Vernon, Ohio; at Little Flower in Memphis, TN; and at LaSalette Academy in Covington, KY. She taught eighth grade at St. Agatha in Columbus, Ohio and St. Agnes in Louisville, where she also served as assistant principal and principal. From 1979-1988 Sister Maureen was principal at Presentation Academy in Louisville. Sister Maureen served in the Education Department at Spalding University as Director of Student Teaching from 1990 - 2007.

She is survived by her brother William Francis Coughlin, her extended family, and by her religious community.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, KY.

Sister Maureen's body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, with a prayer vigil in St. Vincent Church at 6:30 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
