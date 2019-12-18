|
|
Maureen Payne Semones
Louisville - Maureen Payne Semones, 87, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
Maureen was born in McQuady, KY to the late Ben and Mary Payne. She was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in Maple Mount, KY. She enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her four children. Maureen was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church for over 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles Semones; parents; and siblings, Dorothy Krumpelman, Martha Goodin, and Bobby Payne.
Left to cherish Maureen's memory are her children, Tim Semones (Amy), Suzanne Peterson (Tom), David Semones, and Nancy Tadatada (Paul); grandchildren, Rick and Danny Semones and Ryan Tadatada; two great-grandchildren on the way; siblings, Benita Jolly, Joe Payne (Betty), and Kenny Payne (Beverly); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass for Maureen will be at 10 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Friday, December 20 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Nazareth Home and St. Vincent de Paul. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019