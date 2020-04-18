Services
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 945-6321
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Engle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice F. Engle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice F. Engle Obituary
Maurice F. Engle

Starlight - Maurice F. Engle, 95, died Friday, April 18, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence. Mrs. Engle was the daughter of the late Peter and Idabell Ackerman Missi, a native and lifelong resident of the Starlight community and was the second generation owner and operator of Engle's Feed Mill which was founded by her husband's father, Joseph Engle in 1939 until retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was involved in the Ladies Group.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Engle; a granddaughter, Melissa Gail Engle; sister, Ida Mae Kaelin, and brothers, Marvin Missi, Donald Missi and Robert Missi.

She is survived by her sons, Larry (Sonia) of Georgetown, Gary (Beverly) of Sellersburg, Thomas (Shari) of Sellersburg, Edward of Starlight, Dennis (Michelle) of Greenville, Allan of Floyds Knobs, and Patricia Cook (Rudy) of Borden; nine grandchildren, Kinsey Neidiffer, Brent Engle, Bryan Engle, Kristy Daniels, Eric Engle, Ryan Engle, Brandon Cook, Lindsey Cook, and Ben Engle; great-grandchildren, Josey, Molly, Charles "Chas", Chandler, Rylan, Carter, Georgia, Chandler Louise, Chase, Gracyn, Autumn, Ainsley, Lane, Jace, Brittley, Matthew, Ava, and Madelyn; sisters, Martha Engle, Mary Becht.

Visitation and funeral service will be private at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana 47150 with burial next to her husband in St. John Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight, Indiana.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to The Sisters of St. Benedict. 802 East 10th Street, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -