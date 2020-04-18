|
|
Maurice F. Engle
Starlight - Maurice F. Engle, 95, died Friday, April 18, 2020 at Diversicare of Providence. Mrs. Engle was the daughter of the late Peter and Idabell Ackerman Missi, a native and lifelong resident of the Starlight community and was the second generation owner and operator of Engle's Feed Mill which was founded by her husband's father, Joseph Engle in 1939 until retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church where she was involved in the Ladies Group.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Engle; a granddaughter, Melissa Gail Engle; sister, Ida Mae Kaelin, and brothers, Marvin Missi, Donald Missi and Robert Missi.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Sonia) of Georgetown, Gary (Beverly) of Sellersburg, Thomas (Shari) of Sellersburg, Edward of Starlight, Dennis (Michelle) of Greenville, Allan of Floyds Knobs, and Patricia Cook (Rudy) of Borden; nine grandchildren, Kinsey Neidiffer, Brent Engle, Bryan Engle, Kristy Daniels, Eric Engle, Ryan Engle, Brandon Cook, Lindsey Cook, and Ben Engle; great-grandchildren, Josey, Molly, Charles "Chas", Chandler, Rylan, Carter, Georgia, Chandler Louise, Chase, Gracyn, Autumn, Ainsley, Lane, Jace, Brittley, Matthew, Ava, and Madelyn; sisters, Martha Engle, Mary Becht.
Visitation and funeral service will be private at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana 47150 with burial next to her husband in St. John Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to The Sisters of St. Benedict. 802 East 10th Street, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020