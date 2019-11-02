|
Maurice F. Fisher
Corydon, IN - Maurice F. Fisher, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019 in his home. Maurice was born April 5, 1928 at Corydon to the late Walter A. and Mary Eva Gay Frederick Fisher. He was retired for 33 years after owning and operating Fisher's Body Shop, Inc. for 30 years. He served as an Army Air Corp MP during WW II. He was a member of Old State Capitol V. F. W. Post No. 2950, Hoosier Knobs Car Club, a 52- year- member of Harrison County Board of Health, was a founding member of Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, a 50-year member of Crandall Masonic Lodge No. 591 F & AM, York Rite and Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis 32nd degree. He served on Harrison County Advisory Board for 30 years and was a long standing member of Old Capitol United Methodist Church.
Also, preceding him in death were brothers, Walter J. Fisher & Guy Edward Fisher; sisters, Mary K. Stumler, Eva Libs, Mildred Stiller, Neva Stiller, Phyllis Fouts & Alice Fisher.
Surviving are his wife of 72 years, Elenora May Arnold Fisher: Daughters;Pamela Sue Newton of Corydon, IN, Mary Ruth Cassady of New Port Richey, FL, Anna Marie Fisher, MD of Lanesville, IN: Brother: Edmond Fisher of Wesley Chapel, FL; Sisters: Patricia Armstrong of Palmyra, IN, Sharon Stiner (Jerry) of Corydon, IN
Grandchildren: Jonathan Diedrich, Jessica Cromer, Rachael Stephenson, Eric Stephenson: Great Grandchildren; Cody, Hayden & Gracie Hoehn; and his cat, Elvis
Funeral 11 AM Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial in Hursttown Cemetery.
Visitation 3 - 8 PM Monday and 9 - 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home.
Masonic rites at 7 PM Monday.
