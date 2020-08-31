Maurice HeavrinPewee Valley - Maurice "Mo" Edwin Heavrin Sr., 83 of Pewee Valley and Westport was born August 20, 1937, in Irvington, Ky. He passed away at home on August 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.His family moved to Pewee Valley in 1943. He attended St. Aloysius grade school, graduated from Oldham County High School, and attended the University of Louisville. Mo was highly respected as the general manager of Morehead Chevrolet for many years. His true passion was building houses in Oldham County. He & his Dad built their first houses together on Tulip Avenue in the early 1960's. When he left Morehead he pursued that passion and became a successful real estate developer and builder in Oldham County. His developments Maple Valley, Pewee Valley, Darby Pointe, Buckner, and Ashbrooke Subdivision in Pewee Valley are a testament to his hard work and love of the county. The first steel-framed house in Oldham County was built by Heavrin Construction, Inc in Darby Pointe and was featured in the Courier-Journal.Countless days and nights were spent at St. Aloysius with lifetime friends serving on the parish council, acting as athletic director, and chairman of the annual picnic. (Everyone loved his Egg Noodles). As president of the Men's Club, he was instrumental in fundraising for the extension of the school and building the new church. He loved golfing, watching westerns, and reading, including every Louis L'amour book ever written.For over 50 years he spent his time in Westport where "The Gang" made the fondest of memories playing cards, boating, hosting parties and cookouts, converting his field into the "Over the Hill Golf Course, and just having a great time enjoying the river and friendship.Upon the death of his wife in 1998, he soon retired and purchased a place at Century 21 in Fort Myers, Florida. He continued to be active in the community there and made many loving friends. After his Parkinson's diagnosis, he returned to Westport, Ky, and then to Pewee Valley where he lived with his daughter until he passed away.Preceded in Death is his loving wife of 27 years, Gitana Marie Hettinger; Parents Gregory Dalton Heavrin and Mary Ion Stiff. Siblings Norman Heavrin, Vernon Heavrin, Hilda Hill, and Joseph Heavrin.Left to cherish his memory are his three children, Maurice Edwin Heavrin, Jr. (Libby), Domi O'Donoghue (Don) and Todd Holsclaw (Connie). Grandchildren, Erika Vittitow Skelton (Mike), Travis Vittitow, Kelly Heavrin, Jason Arnold (Katie) BrittneyArnold, and 11great-grandchildren.Surviving siblings are Lamara Heavrin (Ellen), Faye Frank (Bill), and Margaret Mould.Visitation will be held at Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, Ky Wednesday, September 2 from 4:00 to 8:00 and Thursday from 9:30 to 10:45 with a procession to St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley for mass at 11:00 am. Burial to follow at St. Aloysius cemetery. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com