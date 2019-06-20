Services
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity World Outreach Center
10307 Seatonville Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity World Outreach Center
10307 Seatonville Rd
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice J. Day


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Maurice J. Day Obituary
Maurice J. Day

Louisville - October 6, 1963 - June 12, 2019

Maurice "Big Moe" Day, was born on October 6, 1963, in Elyria, OH, and raised in Hopkinsville, KY. He was a graduate of Christian County High School, and went on to enjoy a distinguished 20 year career in the U.S. Army.

Moe was also the owner and operator of "Moe-licious BBQ", a local barbeque food truck. If you ever had the opportunity to taste a meal prepared by Moe, then you tasted his heart. His love for people and all things barbeque kept the flame burning in his soul.

On June 12th, 2019 at 8 a.m., SSG Day's mission was complete, and he was called home to eternal rest. Big Moe leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 29 years, Valerie Day; three daughters, Chasity Lowe, Dominique and Briana Day; One son, Maurice J. Day Jr (Raven), and a host of family, friends, business partners, & PEERS.

Arrangements are as follows:

Visitation Thursday, June 20th 6p-8p

At: Trinity World Outreach Center

10307 Seatonville Rd

Louisville, KY 40291

Celebration of Life Service: Friday June 21st, @ 11am (Same location)

Resting place: New Castle GUOOF Lodge Cemetery; HWY 146 & Cemetary Rd in New Castle, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.