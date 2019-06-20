|
|
Maurice J. Day
Louisville - October 6, 1963 - June 12, 2019
Maurice "Big Moe" Day, was born on October 6, 1963, in Elyria, OH, and raised in Hopkinsville, KY. He was a graduate of Christian County High School, and went on to enjoy a distinguished 20 year career in the U.S. Army.
Moe was also the owner and operator of "Moe-licious BBQ", a local barbeque food truck. If you ever had the opportunity to taste a meal prepared by Moe, then you tasted his heart. His love for people and all things barbeque kept the flame burning in his soul.
On June 12th, 2019 at 8 a.m., SSG Day's mission was complete, and he was called home to eternal rest. Big Moe leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 29 years, Valerie Day; three daughters, Chasity Lowe, Dominique and Briana Day; One son, Maurice J. Day Jr (Raven), and a host of family, friends, business partners, & PEERS.
Arrangements are as follows:
Visitation Thursday, June 20th 6p-8p
At: Trinity World Outreach Center
10307 Seatonville Rd
Louisville, KY 40291
Celebration of Life Service: Friday June 21st, @ 11am (Same location)
Resting place: New Castle GUOOF Lodge Cemetery; HWY 146 & Cemetary Rd in New Castle, KY
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 20, 2019