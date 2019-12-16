|
|
Maurice J. Fehr
Louisville, Kentucky - Maurice J. Fehr, 94, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1925 to the late Frank and Doris Erb Fehr. Maurice was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, a graduate of Bellarmine College and a retired Accountant.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Janet Lynn Fehr; sisters, Charlotte Fehr and Jean Quinn. Maurice is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Mayer Fehr; son, Stephen Fehr (Colette); daughter, Lisa Sharp (Robert); grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey, Sidney and Maria; brothers, James, Ralph and Earl.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, on Wednesday, December 19, 2019, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until funeral time at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus of Louisville.
Ratterman Funeral Home, East Louisville are in charge of arrangements.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019