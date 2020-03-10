Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Poulter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Poulter


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Poulter Obituary
Maurice Poulter

Louisville - Maurice Poulter, 87, passed away on March 9, 2020 with his loving daughters at his side. He was born at Terrapin in Mercer County, Kentucky on September 2, 1932. His family moved to the Portland area of Louisville in 1942. After graduating from Louisville Male High School in 1950, he did marketing for the Berry Company.

He volunteered for the Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. At the top of his tech class, he was given his choice of duties and was stationed at Brize Norton Air Force base in West Oxfordshire, England. During that time as company clerk of the 30th Supply Squadron Depot Special (SSDS) 'Tigers,' he made many lifelong friends. Some of their exploits are even repeatable in polite company.

Upon his return, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Louisville (1958). For two years while a student at U of L, he was treasurer of the University's veterans organization.

After graduating at the age of 25, he began work as a planning assistant at the Louisville Planning and Zoning Commission. He went on to work at Brown and Williamson as a manager in various capacities and retired after nearly 30 years of service. He met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Best, at a B&W-sponsored Rook tournament on April Fool's Day and they married on November 12, 1960. Their nearly 50 year marriage included raising two daughters.

With an eye toward a second career in education, he returned to U of L and received his Masters of Business Administration in 1976. Maury began teaching economics courses at the collegiate level first at Jefferson Community College, the LaGrange Reformatory and McKendree College. He capped off his teaching career at his alma mater, the University of Louisville. He enjoyed the opportunity to share his insights and hard-won life lessons on the topics of economics and finance.

He was a long-time member of Southeast Christian Church and served on the board as a Deacon for several years.

Maury's life included a wide range of recreational pursuits. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and for a time held a state record in Masters freestyle swimming as part of the YMCA team. He was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed white water rafting and snow skiing. He was a common sight in his neighborhood on his recumbent trike. He was an avid long distance runner for many years. He trained for and completed eight marathons including Boston, Chicago, New York, Louisville and Oak Ridge, among others. Maury was a familiar face at Louisville Mini-Marathons and with the Cherokee Road Runners Club.

Hiking was a particularly favorite pastime. He hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail many times with friends and regaled his family with dubious stories from the woods.

His Saturday morning coffee with friends was an important part of the week for him and he loved sharing a joke (or six) with the group.

His laugh was full and hearty. His joke-telling, legendary. His advice was sage. And we will all miss him very much.

Maury is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Best Poulter, his parents Marvin Rayford Poulter and Marjorie Opal Burton Poulter, a brother, Marvin Poulter, and a sister, Charlotte Rae Poulter Hardee.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sandi Neat (Kris) and Lisa Poulter, three loving granddaughters, Paige Clonce (Megan), Samantha Neat (Noah Randolph) and Cameron Hair, and one great-grandson, Cooper Dean Clonce. Maury also leaves a brother, Max Poulter (Joyce Holland), and a sister, Joan Kaiser.

Funeral Services for Maury will be held Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. with visitation prior at 10 a.m. until time for service at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Hosparus Health or YMCA of Greater Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -