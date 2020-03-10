|
|
Maurice Poulter
Louisville - Maurice Poulter, 87, passed away on March 9, 2020 with his loving daughters at his side. He was born at Terrapin in Mercer County, Kentucky on September 2, 1932. His family moved to the Portland area of Louisville in 1942. After graduating from Louisville Male High School in 1950, he did marketing for the Berry Company.
He volunteered for the Air Force and served his country during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1955. At the top of his tech class, he was given his choice of duties and was stationed at Brize Norton Air Force base in West Oxfordshire, England. During that time as company clerk of the 30th Supply Squadron Depot Special (SSDS) 'Tigers,' he made many lifelong friends. Some of their exploits are even repeatable in polite company.
Upon his return, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce from the University of Louisville (1958). For two years while a student at U of L, he was treasurer of the University's veterans organization.
After graduating at the age of 25, he began work as a planning assistant at the Louisville Planning and Zoning Commission. He went on to work at Brown and Williamson as a manager in various capacities and retired after nearly 30 years of service. He met the love of his life, Shirley Ann Best, at a B&W-sponsored Rook tournament on April Fool's Day and they married on November 12, 1960. Their nearly 50 year marriage included raising two daughters.
With an eye toward a second career in education, he returned to U of L and received his Masters of Business Administration in 1976. Maury began teaching economics courses at the collegiate level first at Jefferson Community College, the LaGrange Reformatory and McKendree College. He capped off his teaching career at his alma mater, the University of Louisville. He enjoyed the opportunity to share his insights and hard-won life lessons on the topics of economics and finance.
He was a long-time member of Southeast Christian Church and served on the board as a Deacon for several years.
Maury's life included a wide range of recreational pursuits. He was a lifetime member of the YMCA and for a time held a state record in Masters freestyle swimming as part of the YMCA team. He was a certified scuba diver and enjoyed white water rafting and snow skiing. He was a common sight in his neighborhood on his recumbent trike. He was an avid long distance runner for many years. He trained for and completed eight marathons including Boston, Chicago, New York, Louisville and Oak Ridge, among others. Maury was a familiar face at Louisville Mini-Marathons and with the Cherokee Road Runners Club.
Hiking was a particularly favorite pastime. He hiked portions of the Appalachian Trail many times with friends and regaled his family with dubious stories from the woods.
His Saturday morning coffee with friends was an important part of the week for him and he loved sharing a joke (or six) with the group.
His laugh was full and hearty. His joke-telling, legendary. His advice was sage. And we will all miss him very much.
Maury is preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann Best Poulter, his parents Marvin Rayford Poulter and Marjorie Opal Burton Poulter, a brother, Marvin Poulter, and a sister, Charlotte Rae Poulter Hardee.
He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Sandi Neat (Kris) and Lisa Poulter, three loving granddaughters, Paige Clonce (Megan), Samantha Neat (Noah Randolph) and Cameron Hair, and one great-grandson, Cooper Dean Clonce. Maury also leaves a brother, Max Poulter (Joyce Holland), and a sister, Joan Kaiser.
Funeral Services for Maury will be held Friday, March 13, at 11 a.m. with visitation prior at 10 a.m. until time for service at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Hosparus Health or YMCA of Greater Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020