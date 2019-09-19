|
|
Mavis Elaine "Mickey" Olson
Louisville - Mavis Elaine "Mickey" Olson, 89, of Louisville passed from this world Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Park Place in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Olson, for whom she had many happy memories; a brother, Bill Goodlett and a sister, Nina H. Jackson.
Mickey leaves to cherish her memory, two children, Cindy Knoll and Guy Olson; three brothers, Clifton, Gerald and Wayne Goodlett and numerous nieces and nephews.
While her journey on this Earth is over, she now has a new home with her God and loved ones.
Funeral services will be conducted 12PM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction with Dr. James Cobban officiating. Burial will follow in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9AM Saturday at the church.
To express an online condolence or to light a candle of remembrance please visit, www.trowbridgefh.com
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019