Mavis Juanita Garrett
Louisville - Mavis Juanita Garrett,78, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1941 in Louisville to the late, Alex and Nannie (Berry) Cornett. Mrs. Garrett was a retired Jefferson County school teacher, a graduate of Valley High School and a member of Cardinal Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years in January, Bluford Garrett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet Garrett, Patrick Garrett, Melody Richards (Alan) and Richard Cook; a sister, Doris Blevins; 9 grandchildren, Savannah, Scott, Amanda, Kristen, Bryana, Kara, Kayla, Haley, and Seth; and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Garrett will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to her church. Condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com
