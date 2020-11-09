1/1
Mavis Juanita Garrett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mavis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mavis Juanita Garrett

Louisville - Mavis Juanita Garrett,78, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020. She was born on November 28, 1941 in Louisville to the late, Alex and Nannie (Berry) Cornett. Mrs. Garrett was a retired Jefferson County school teacher, a graduate of Valley High School and a member of Cardinal Hill Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years in January, Bluford Garrett. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet Garrett, Patrick Garrett, Melody Richards (Alan) and Richard Cook; a sister, Doris Blevins; 9 grandchildren, Savannah, Scott, Amanda, Kristen, Bryana, Kara, Kayla, Haley, and Seth; and 15 great grandchildren. Funeral services for Mrs. Garrett will be held on Saturday at 11:30 am in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to her church. Condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved