Max Lee Miller
1935 - 2020
Max Lee Miller

Charlestown, IN - Max Lee Miller was born on January 12, 1935 in Clark County IN to Raymond and Evelyn Miller. Max loved traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was proud of his country and served in the Navy Seabees. Max loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing, an avid sports fan - loved IU/Louisville basketball, Cincinnati Reds and the River Bats. He was united in marriage to Sue Ann Prather on July 2, 1955 and was a bricklayer by profession.

Max was preceded in death by his parents; by his loving wife of 65 years, Sue Ann Miller; brother, Kent Miller and his sister, May Porchey.

He is survived by his daughters, Lisa Kohls (Ron) of Charlestown, IN, Tracy Conroy (Mark) of Evansville, IN and Tara Cooke (Alfredo) of San Antonio, TX; siblings, Eddie Miller (Dorothy), Dee Miller (Betty), Steve Miller (Sally), Doris Vick and Terry Miller (Shelly); his grandchildren, Brian Hall (Alexis), Corey Hall (Sara), Lauren Stutesman (Josh), Katie McGee (Hugh), Kassie Artis (Brandon), Kourtney Caldwell, Zachary Conroy, Jackson Conroy, Erick Cooke and Priscilla Rodriguez (Diego); sister-in-law, Susan Miller and 14 great grandchildren.

The family would like to extend a heart felt Thank you to the staff at Baptist Health Floyd and Amedisys Hospice for the compassion and excellent care they provided. A special thanks to Sammy Martin, dear friend, and neighbor for all his help through the years. As well as Diana Glover for providing special care even during the most difficult times.

Funeral services for Max Miller will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Burial will follow at the Sellersburg Cemetery in Sellersburg, IN.

Max's family respectfully ask that expressions of love and sympathy take the form of donations made to: The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at www.woundedwarriorproject.com . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
AUG
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Grayson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
