Dr. Max Marvin Behr
Louisville - Dr. Max Marvin Behr, 90, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2019 in Signature Place Nursing Home. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife, Harriett, with whom he celebrated their 23rd anniversary on August 25; his son Dr. Mark Robert Behr (Tammy) and his daughter Rhonda Behr Reskin (Jim); grandchildren Eric S. Reskin, Sophie M. Reskin, Hillary E.J. Reskin, Cameron E. Clark, Elliott M. Clark and Madelyn L. Behr and great-granddaughter Carly R. Cundiff as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Helen B. Friedman and loving parents, Samuel Behr and Julia Behr. Max was born in Louisville, Kentucky on January 31, 1929 and graduating as valedictorian from Louisville Male High School in 1945. He attended Indiana University and University of Louisville School of Dentistry graduating in 1953 and served in the US Army Dental Corps stationed in Baumholder, Germany from 1953 from 1955 after which he attended the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine.
He began his career as chief of oral surgery resident at Louisville General Hospital. Dr. Behr was a fellow in the American College of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; American Dental Society of Anesthesiology; American Academy of Implant Dentistry; American Academy of Implants & Transplants as well as a diplomat with the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He served as a past president of the Kentucky Dental Society of Anesthesiology; Kentucky Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons; Louisville Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons; and Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity. He taught and lectured all over the world, in addition to the University of Louisville Dental School and wrote numerous articles all to pass along his vast wealth of knowledge. Max was an inventor and respected innovator in the field of oral surgery. He had an insatiable quest for learning which he was able to pass along to those he mentored and taught along the way.
In additional to his professional career, Max was an avid tennis player earning top rankings in Kentucky and the South including a No. 1 ranking in Kentucky in the 70's. Along with his son, Mark, Max won the Father-Son State championships of Kentucky. He played in numerous Maccabi Games representing the United States in Israel, Australia, Argentina, Mexico and Chile winning medals in age classes that often included participants younger than him. He was inducted in the Male High School Hall of Fame in 2009 and the JCC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2015.
Max was a lifelong member of Keneseth Israel Synagogue and an active participant including reading his haftorah portion in honor of his bar mitzvah each year including for his 90th birthday in January 2019. He never missed an opportunity to instill the importance of faith and family in everyone. In addition to working with the synagogue, he led missions to Israel and was involved with Louisville's Vaad Hakashruth. He was the patriarch of his family who led shabbat services on a regular basis. He delighted all with joining his sister, Helen, in reading the four questions in Yiddish for Passover Seders. His entire family stressed that although we lost our patriarch, they will all keep forever the lessons, traditions, and love he gave us along the way. He was a role model to everyone in his family and those around him from his outstanding character and demonstrations of chivalry, love, faith, and strength as the foundation for an entire family. Papa Behr, as he was known and cherished by all, will forever be remembered in our hearts as full of life, full of love, and the strongest man any of us know. He will be forever remembered for his creative ideas, inventions, and personality.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon Friday, September 13, 2019 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc. at 1338 Ellison Avenue with burial in Keneseth Israel Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Keneseth Israel Congregation, the Jewish Community Center or a .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019