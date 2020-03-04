|
Max Miller Frakes
Louisville - Max Miller Frakes, 77, of Louisville, KY, passed away Saturday February 29, 2020 at Jewish Hospital. He was born August 29, 1942 to the late Howard S. and Ione Miller Frakes of Laconia. Max is a veteran of the US Navy serving on the USS John McCain, a retiree from the US Postal Service, 33 years, and a 1960 graduate of South Central High School in Elizabeth, IN. Max is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Ronald and Edward Frakes, and his sister Odena Peg Frakes Miller.
He is survived by his former wife Donna Gusler Frakes, a son Travis Frakes, a daughter Allison Smith (Ray), a brother Noel Frakes, a sister-in-law Jane Frakes, granddaughter, Kate Frakes, nieces Katherine Keith, Amy Watson (Dennis), Laura Frakes, Carol Omernick (Karl), a nephew Adam Miller (Shanon), 4 great nephews, 1 great niece, and his caretaker Vickie Kampschaefer. His body will be donated to University of Louisville School of Medicine. A memorial will be held Sunday, March 8, at The Table, 1800 Portland Avenue, starting at 3 pm with a short service at 5pm. A donation in his honor can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society (https://www.kyhumane.org/how-to-help/donate) or the Oglala Lakota Children's Justice Center (https://www.lakotacjc.org/).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020