Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Summit Heights UMC 7400 Outer Loop
Louisville, KY
Maxie Joe England Obituary
Maxie Joe England

Louisville - 78, passed away May 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Joe and Elva England. Max was a devoted teacher for 33 years at Fairdale High School, and he was a member of Summit Heights UMC.

Left to cherish Max's memories are his beloved wife of 54 years: Judy Hawkins England; his children: Eric (Christel) England and Sonya (Joe) Worthington III; his grandsons: Matt and David England; his sister; Ricky (Bob) Clutterbuck and his beloved pet: Zack.

Memorial contributions are asked to be made to J.D.R.F (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation) 26 Broadway, 14th Floor New York, NY 10004.

Funeral services will be 12 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Summit Heights UMC 7400 Outer Loop, Louisville, KY 40228 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12-8 PM Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 20, 2019
