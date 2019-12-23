|
Maxima Peña Burchell
Maxima Peña Burchell passed away peacefully on December 19, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born in Laredo, Texas, on May 11, 1924, to her parents Juan Peña and Francisca Guevara Peña. Her early life was challenging with her father passing away early in her life along with other events. She grew up with her brother and two sisters in Texas. Her brother Filomeno brought her with him when he came to Kentucky to enter the Army at Fort Knox. It was in Kentucky that she would meet her future husband Fielding. She was a nurse's aide at St. Anthony Hospital for a number of years. They had one child Tim Burchell. She was a wonderful and loving mother who was a homemaker and great cook. She could make tasty meatloaf, tacos, fried potatoes, green beans, pinto beans, cornbread and so much more; but her fried pork chops were tough as shoe leather. While she never wanted a career beyond that of mother and wife, she did manage to be a cook at Belknap Elementary, Avon sales lady with her blue bag and cook at the Por Que No restaurant as well as Den Mother to a rowdy group of Cub Scouts. All this was done without a drivers license. She achieved her GED with pride as a testament to her triumph over her circumstances of birth.
She took on the task of being caretaker for Fielding as they dealt with his journey of dementia and declining health. While living in Kentucky, she took joy in her extended family in Texas and always looked forward to connecting with them. She was preceded in death by her husband Fielding, her brother Filomeno Peña, and sisters Juanita (Jane) Peña and Francisa (Frances) Galindo. She is survived by her son Tim Burchell, daughter-in-law Margaret, and grandsons Will and Ben with whom she lived during her final years before the need for more advanced care.
She had been a longtime member of Bethany Baptist Church serving in the nursery and also being part of the ladies quilting group for many years with her friends. As a woman of faith, it is comforting knowing that her bible was well worn and that she will have her place in Heaven.
The family wishes to extend thanks to the staff at the Episcopal Church Home and to Dr. Jane Cornett for the care provided to Maxima. Bartle Funeral Home in Casey County will prepare her for her final journey.
