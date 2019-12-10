Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Maximilian Michalak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak


2011 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak Obituary
Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak

Louisville - Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak, born December 10, 2011, age 7, died in his mother's arms and entered Eternal Life on the Great Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Monday, December 9, 2019.

Max was a loving and tender-hearted child. He was endeared by all who knew him and was affectionately known as the life of the party, the class clown, a dedicated student, and beloved classmate. He was fondly revered as the star student at Immaculata Classical Academy, where he pursued his education and fervently served others in his faith.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Pennington.

He will be dearly missed by those who love and cherish his memory. Survivors include his parents, Mike and Penny Michalak; siblings, Nathan (Kate), Sarah (Kyle), Simon, Gabriel, Anthony, Monica, Maria, Michael, Andrew, Xavier, Elena, Isabella, Francis, John Paul, and Faustina; maternal grandmother, Carol Pennington Freund (Roger); paternal grandparents, Jerome and Bernadette Michalak; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece.

Max's family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the staff and physicians at Growing Healthy Children and Dr. Edward Kim and Dr. Fred Arensman, who faithfully cared for him.

Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be held 3 p.m. and a prayer vigil and rosary will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Maximilian Maria, a boy born with the gift of Down Syndrome would have greatly appreciated memorial contributions be made to Angels in Disguise, 2400 Envoy Circle, Louisville, KY 40299. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maximilian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Download Now