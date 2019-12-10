|
|
Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak
Louisville - Maximilian Maria "Max" Michalak, born December 10, 2011, age 7, died in his mother's arms and entered Eternal Life on the Great Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Monday, December 9, 2019.
Max was a loving and tender-hearted child. He was endeared by all who knew him and was affectionately known as the life of the party, the class clown, a dedicated student, and beloved classmate. He was fondly revered as the star student at Immaculata Classical Academy, where he pursued his education and fervently served others in his faith.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Pennington.
He will be dearly missed by those who love and cherish his memory. Survivors include his parents, Mike and Penny Michalak; siblings, Nathan (Kate), Sarah (Kyle), Simon, Gabriel, Anthony, Monica, Maria, Michael, Andrew, Xavier, Elena, Isabella, Francis, John Paul, and Faustina; maternal grandmother, Carol Pennington Freund (Roger); paternal grandparents, Jerome and Bernadette Michalak; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece.
Max's family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the staff and physicians at Growing Healthy Children and Dr. Edward Kim and Dr. Fred Arensman, who faithfully cared for him.
Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be held 3 p.m. and a prayer vigil and rosary will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will be 12 p.m. Thursday at St. Martin of Tours, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Maximilian Maria, a boy born with the gift of Down Syndrome would have greatly appreciated memorial contributions be made to Angels in Disguise, 2400 Envoy Circle, Louisville, KY 40299. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019