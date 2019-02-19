Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Broadway Baptist Church
4000 Brownsboro Road
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Maxine Ivy Storment, 88, beloved mother, grandmother and friend, passed away February 17, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in Belmont, Mississippi, to Vardie and Arah Ivy, Maxine's mother taught her the importance of education and independence, and instilled a strength of character with a determination to accomplish whatever she wanted. After attending Mississippi State College for Women,

Maxine married H. Lloyd Storment of Iuka, Mississippi and together they shared a loving marriage and partnership for 66 years until his death in February, 2016. Following graduation from the University of Mississippi in 1952, Maxine and Lloyd moved to Louisville, Kentucky where he graduated from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. She was by his side in service through his 56-year pastorate at churches in Frankfort, Owensboro and Louisville. Maxine earned a Masters Degree in Education from Spalding College and taught in the Jefferson County Public School System for 25 years. She was a member of Broadway Baptist Church and Kentucky's P.E.O. Chapter A, a philanthropic organization supporting women through educational assistance.

She is survived by those she loved and treasured the most, daughter Amanda Leigh Storment of Louisville and granddaughter Cathryn Lloyd Hunt of Jacksonville, Florida; son Harold L. Storment (Connie) of Louisville and grandchildren Olivia Ivy Storment and Jackson Lloyd Storment; sister-and brother-in law Martha and James Grisham of Iuka, nieces and dear friends. Maxine was the epitome of a gracious, confident and sophisticated southern woman and remained so throughout her life. Her stylish and elegant bearing was a direct result of the example her mother exhibited. Even though she spent her adult life in Kentucky, she always remained proud of her Mississippi heritage and retained her Mississippi accent.

The family wishes to express their thanks and heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Robert E. Ellis for his excellent care and compassion; Taisha Thomas and Linda Higgins for their tender care and comfort; and the staff of Baptist Hospital East Palliative Care for answering the call for empathetic and compassionate care.

Visitation is at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. on Wednesday, February 20, from 4-6 PM. The funeral service is Thursday, February 21, 11:00 AM at Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road with private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Broadway Baptist Church, 4000 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
