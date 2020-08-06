Maxine L. Weinberger
Louisville - Maxine L. Weinberger, 98, of Louisville, passed away on August 6, 2020 in Englewood, OH, where she resided for the past four years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Sarah Weinberger and granddaughter Deborah Scaggs.
Maxine loved to sell women's clothing. Customers valued her keen sense of fashion and asked for her advice. She worked for Robert Halls Clothing Store from 1946 to 1971 and at the Fashion Shop in downtown Louisville from 1971 to 1981 until she retired. She was very social and volunteered with Meal on Wheels.
Maxine is survived by her children, Janice (Melvyn) Berman and Larry (Joann) Weinberger; grandchildren Shelley Berman Davis (Chip), Bonni Buchanan (Dennis) and Jody Densford; great-grandchildren Josie & Molly Buchanan, Coral & Logan McLean, Jade Callahan, and Jillian & Abigal Densford; great-great-grandsons Matthew and Elijah.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on August 10, 2020 at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice
in memory of Maxine are appreciated.