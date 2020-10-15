Maxine RoneyLouisville - Maxine Roney, 88, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.She was a retired Director of South Louisville Childcare and a member of Arcade Baptist Church.Maxine was preceded in death by her husband Robert Thomas Roney, and sons David Scott Roney and Mark Roney; and her brothers Porter and Eddie Warford. She is survived by her son Gary Roney; grandchildren Garrett Roney, Jacob Roney, Sarah Luther, Morgan Roney, Jackson Roney, Dalton Roney, and Sidney Durbin; one great-grandchild, Tyler Gleason Jr; and her sister-in-law Ora Lee Warford.Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 Monday at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Kirkwood Baptist Church Cemetery (Salvisa, KY). Visitation will be from 4-7 pm Sunday at the funeral home.