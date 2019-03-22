Services
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Inc. - Bowling Green
901 Fairview Avenue
Bowling Green, KY 42101
(270) 843-4338
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Inc. - Bowling Green
901 Fairview Avenue
Bowling Green, KY 42101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home, Inc. - Bowling Green
901 Fairview Avenue
Bowling Green, KY 42101
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Fairview Cemetery
Bowling Green - Mayron Claypool Sharber, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at The Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Earl and Effie Leona (Peggy) Woods Claypool. Mrs. Sharber worked on their farm and as a nurse technician at Caverna Memorial, Bowling Green-Warren County and Greenview Hospitals. She was a minister's wife and a member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, March 23 10:00 am at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, March 22 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Harold Sharber; three sons, Lewis Sharber (Kitty), Keith Sharber (Vickie) and Terrill Sharber (Jennifer); eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Hendrick (Ronnie). Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, 1115 Ashgrove Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
