Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Christ Church United Methodist,
4614 Brownsboro Road,
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church United Methodist
4614 Brownsboro Road
Melanie Williams-Sublett


1950 - 2019
Melanie Williams-Sublett Obituary
Melanie Williams-Sublett

Louisville - Melanie Ann Williams-Sublett (née Gillett) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 17, in the presence of her loving family. She was born August 11, 1950, to Wayne and Patricia (Miller) Gillett of Whiteland, Indiana.

Melanie graduated from Leo High School in Leo, Indiana, in 1968, and from Hanover College in 1972. She earned a Master of Church Music degree from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1974. A uniquely talented and dedicated musician, Melanie was Director of Music Ministries for Christ Church United Methodist, a congregation she served for 30 years.

Melanie is survived by her husband, Karl Sublett, daughters Meg Williams and Erin Williams Cornett (Josh); step-daughters Melissa Hancock (Tom), Melanie Marrs (Richard), and Mechele McMillen; sister Paula Gillett Springer (Barry); brother Wayne A. "Bud" Gillett, Jr. (Katherine); two grandsons, Wesley and William Cornett; and nine step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 19, from 4-7pm and a celebration of Melanie's life will be held Saturday, July 20, 11am, both at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, 40207.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Christ Church United Methodist Handbell Ministry.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 19, 2019
