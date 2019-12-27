|
|
Melina Helen Jones
Louisville - Melina Helen Jones,23, Melina passed away in her sleep Christmas morning and has gone home to be with her Savior. She was born in Louisville KY on July 7, 1996 to Pamela G. McKinley and Richard C. Jones. She was a very artistic fun loving person and loved by her many friends and family.She is survived by her two children Mason Charles Disdarivitch and Madelina Mac Kidd, her mother Pamela G. McKinley and husband Jerry L. Jones, father Richard C. Jones, sister Hillary Jones Sanders and husband Cris Sanders, brother Aiden McKinley, sister Kandace McKinley, uncle Billy Gordon and wife Stephenie Westerfield, grandparents Laura Gordon and Paul G. Veasey, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. We will miss her beautiful smile and bouncy personality. Rest In Peace Melina. Her Memorial Service will be held on Monday at 4pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel. Her Memorial Visitation will be on Monday after 2pm until time of service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019