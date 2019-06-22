Melinda Suzanne Ford Collins



Louisville - Melinda Suzanne Ford Collins passed away at her home on Monday June 10th, 2019. She was 35 years young.



Melinda was born on March 2, 1984 and raised in Louisville, KY. She graduated from Seneca High School in 2002, then attended Sullivan University where she earned a culinary degree. She realized her dream of working at Walt Disney World by completing her internship as a chef at EPCOT.



Melinda changed her career goals and became a Corrections Officer at the Kentucky State Reformatory in Lagrange, KY. That was followed by two years at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Melinda then found her calling as a Resident Counselor for Home of the Innocents. She worked with teenage girls and was loved by both residents and staff.



Melinda is survived by her husband, Gary Collins; her parents Jim (James) and Nancy Ford; step-daughters Heaven and Wynter Collins; a grandmother; several aunts and uncles, and dozens of cousins. She was preceded in death by her older brother, David Edward Ford, at age 16.



Visitation and a funeral service were held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY. The family will be eternally grateful for the compassion and gentle guidance of the staff at Ratterman's. Melinda was buried in a private ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Monday, June 17th, 2019 next to her beloved brother, David.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks and gratitude for the huge outpouring of love and support. We knew how loved Melinda was and how she strived to make a difference every single day of her life. We were overwhelmed and humbled by the stories, memories, pictures, visits, calls, messages, donations and offers to help during this time.



Memorial gifts can be sent in Melinda's name to Home of the Innocents, 1100 East Market St., Louisville, KY 40206. Published in The Courier-Journal on June 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary