Melinda Vanessa "Mindy" Shina
Louisville - 55, passed away on July 4, 2019. Born in Louisville, KY on December 18, 1963 to Dr. Hassi Shina and Mrs. Jo Sue ("JoJo") Shina she graduated from Ballard High School in 1981. Early on Mindy was curious, had a thirst for knowledge and being part of the action. She managed the Ballard Tennis team and was an active member of the sorority, Amitié, throughout high school. Never shy of getting into trouble, Mindy could often be seen walking Ballard halls during normal class hours - but, if any authority would question her, she always found her way to a "hall pass."
Mindy became enamored with the French language in class 9-- forever speaking in French at home and with friends. She learned about French cooking after savoring dishes from 5-star French restaurants and visiting Paris on her school trip. Given her tremendous talent for the language, she gained acceptance into the coveted Centre College in Kentucky, known for its foreign language program, where she placed into senior level French in her first year. She delivered all birthday and holiday wishes in this musical language.
This love for the exotic would shape Mindy's future. After getting an elite education at Grisanti's Catering, she became a founding partner of the highly acclaimed restaurant/bar The Fat Cats on Bardstown Road, where she helped create menus and manage the musical talent-- an integral part of the leadership team. She later joined Silver Spoon Catering, where she wowed even famous VIP clients with her creativity, commitment, and attention to detail. Mindy later branched out with her own catering and events business, A Cut Above. She made a name for herself by delivering amazing ambience, food, drinks and music in all her events- large and small alike.
An ardent music lover, Mindy was known for her loyalty to the bands she followed and to the Cherokee Triangle summer music in the park events. A life force, she encouraged everyone - even those most shy - to get up and dance, sing and enjoy life to the fullest. She was also a staunch liberal with strong opinions and support for causes she cared about. She wrote letters and voiced her opinions to Senators and Congress alike. A vegetarian at a young age, Mindy grew her own vegetables which she would turn into the most amazing chopped salads, and composted to keep it organic.
All who really knew Mindy would describe her as kind, generous, humorous, and compassionate -- a person who was always there to help anyone in need. Her friends dubbed her "Giant-hearted Mindy" and one "helluva girl" who always put the needs of others above her own. She danced to her own tune, had her own signature style and touched the lives of everyone who were fortunate to call her a friend. Her purpose seems to have been inclusiveness-she wanted everyone to feel welcome, included, and involved.
In recent months, Mindy found her way to choosing herself to care for, and was volunteering and looking forward to, and planning, new adventures.
Left to honor her memory are her brother Dr. Mark Shina (Holly), three sisters, Nadia Shina Ker (Richard) CO, Lydia Shina, and Rebekkah Kumar (Vinay) India, as well as six nieces and nephews, cousins, aunt, uncle and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, her brothers Eric and Scott, and her Aunt Violette.
Her family is holding a memorial service for Mindy on Friday, August 16th at 4pm (visitation at 3 pm), at Newcomer, Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Chapel, 235 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243. All friends are welcome and encouraged to come and share their stories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mindy's name at WFPL Radio and The Healing Place of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 11, 2019