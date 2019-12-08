|
|
Melissa JoAnne) Cullins) Goebel
Borden - 50, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. She was a graduate of New Albany High School and Ivy Tech College. Melissa had a career as a certified nurses assistant having worked at several local hospitals. Her passion was caring for and helping infants and children. Melissa was also a huge fan of Vin Diesel and George Clooney.
She was born on March 19, 1969 in New Albany, Indiana. Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Goodlett; and brother, Michael Cullins.
Melissa is survived by her daughter, Samantha Dean; son, Jamie Goebel; father, Carl Cullins (Ruth Rawlings); sister, Carla Cullins (Laura Bray); brother, Jerry Cullins; grandchildren, Krisllyn, Kassandra, Kalissa Mercer; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen following Melissa's wishes and a reception of family and friends will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Contributions in Melissa's memory may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America - Kentucky Chapter (982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217, www.kentucky.hdsa.org). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019