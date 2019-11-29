Services
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor Obituary
Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor

Louisville - Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor, 50 passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

She was a graduate of Manual High School, class of 1987.

Missy was preceded in death by her brother Jason Thomas Proctor and step father Kenneth Wientjes.

Survivors include her mother Sharon Wientjes, father Harry J. Proctor, son Kenneth Thomas Wientjes, brothers Joseph Proctor and Mark Stillwell and sisters Amanda Butler (Adam) and Candi Butler (Todd) and nephew Andrew Ragland.

Funeral service 7 PM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visistation 3 to 7 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -