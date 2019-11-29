|
|
Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor
Louisville - Melissa K. "Missy" Proctor, 50 passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.
She was a graduate of Manual High School, class of 1987.
Missy was preceded in death by her brother Jason Thomas Proctor and step father Kenneth Wientjes.
Survivors include her mother Sharon Wientjes, father Harry J. Proctor, son Kenneth Thomas Wientjes, brothers Joseph Proctor and Mark Stillwell and sisters Amanda Butler (Adam) and Candi Butler (Todd) and nephew Andrew Ragland.
Funeral service 7 PM Monday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with cremation to follow. Visistation 3 to 7 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019