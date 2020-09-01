1/1
Melody Beatty
1950 - 2020
Melody Beatty

Charlestown - Melody Sue Beatty, 70, of Charlestown, IN passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Green Valley Healthcare in New Albany, IN.

She was born on February 22, 1950 in Ajo, Arizona to Benjamin and Rose Marie Roark Beatty. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Stephen Beatty and a nephew Timothy Begley. Melody was a former worker for New Hope Services in Jeffersonville, IN and Rauch Industries in New Albany, IN. She was also a member of First Baptist Church in Charlestown and a longtime member of the Homemakers Club.

Melody is survived by her sisters, Dolores Mitchell and her husband Kenny of Shelbyville, KY; Heather Vaughn of Charlestown, IN; Joy Begley of Vine Grove, KY; brother, Keith Beatty and his wife Diane of Bremerton, WA and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 4, 2020 at Grayson Funeral Home with burial in Charlestown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm on Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. on Friday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church at PO Box 36 Charlestown, IN 47111.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 AM
SEP
4
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grayson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Grayson Funeral Home
893 High Street
Charlestown, IN 47111
(812) 256-2424
