Melvena Townsend Easton
Louisville - Melvena Townsend Easton, 99, of Louisville died Monday November 4, 2019 at Norton Hospital. She was a retired self employed seamstress and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter Chamel Easton-Gray; a granddaughter Marcia Easton; a grandson Kenneth R. Nunn, Sr.; a great granddaughter Francia Jones; a great grandson Kenneth R. Nunn Jr. and a host of relatives.
Her funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday November 15, 2019 at First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Avenue, with burial in Lebanon National Cemetery Lebanon, KY. Visitation will be after 9:00 a.m. Friday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019