Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Melvilene Moore Wilder


1937 - 2020
Melvilene Moore Wilder Obituary
Melvilene Moore Wilder

Louisville - 82, loving mother, died unexpectedly at her home Saturday in the Anchorage area.

Born on July 8, 1937, she was a native of Middlesboro, KY where she grew up with a love for the mountains. Because of her fondness of children she became a teacher's aid and worked as one until she retired well in her sixties. She was an avid gardener and a volunteer for Farnsley Moreman Landing Senior Citizens Gardening Association. She was also a proud member of the Smyrna Missionary Baptist Church and not afraid to profess her faith. She loved the Lord.

Survivors include her four sons Larry Wilder (Carol), Donnie Wilder (Denise), Ron Wilder, and Shawn Wilder (Angie); grandchildren Tim, Aaron and Alayna Wilder. She was preceded in death by her mother, Cora Oplis Wilson, and her loving husband, Alvis Aaron Wilder.

The funeral service will be 12 PM Thursday, January 9th at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, 2-8 PM and one hour prior to the funeral.

Memorial gifts in honor of her late husband Alvis, the American .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
