Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Baumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin A. Baumann


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin A. Baumann Obituary
Melvin A. Baumann

Fairdale - Melvin A. Baumann, 90, passed away August 11, 2019. Born in New Albany on November 15, 1928 to Wm F and Mabel (Sprigler) Baumann. He led a full life with seven brothers and sisters. He always valued his developing years and his brothers, sisters were very important to him, and they remained close throughout all of his life. One sister, Pat Baumann Haub, survives him.

He graduated from New Albany High School in 1946 and Ball State University in 1950. He then served two years in the Army followed by graduating from U of L Dental School in 1959.

During his time in dental school, he married Therese Brewer Baumann. Their children are Karen Houghton (Ronnie), Daniel (Andrea), Nancy Goldsborough (Richard), and Annette Robinson (Lynn). Together they have fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He enjoyed dentistry and his office remained in Mt. Washington, KY for forty-three years. He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus, Louisville Dental Association, and spent many years with his wife Therese playing golf at Wildwood and South Park Country Club. They also were lifetime U of L fans and were honored to be season ticket holders in football and basketball for over fifty years.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now