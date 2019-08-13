|
|
Melvin A. Baumann
Fairdale - Melvin A. Baumann, 90, passed away August 11, 2019. Born in New Albany on November 15, 1928 to Wm F and Mabel (Sprigler) Baumann. He led a full life with seven brothers and sisters. He always valued his developing years and his brothers, sisters were very important to him, and they remained close throughout all of his life. One sister, Pat Baumann Haub, survives him.
He graduated from New Albany High School in 1946 and Ball State University in 1950. He then served two years in the Army followed by graduating from U of L Dental School in 1959.
During his time in dental school, he married Therese Brewer Baumann. Their children are Karen Houghton (Ronnie), Daniel (Andrea), Nancy Goldsborough (Richard), and Annette Robinson (Lynn). Together they have fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He enjoyed dentistry and his office remained in Mt. Washington, KY for forty-three years. He was a lifetime member of Knights of Columbus, Louisville Dental Association, and spent many years with his wife Therese playing golf at Wildwood and South Park Country Club. They also were lifetime U of L fans and were honored to be season ticket holders in football and basketball for over fifty years.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019