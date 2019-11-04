|
|
Melvin Earl Lentz
Louisville - Melvin Earl Lentz, 90, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2019.
He was a volunteer firefighter at Buechel Fire Dept., he worked at PNC Bank for over 40 years, and was an Army Veteran.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents Henry and Otilla Lentz, daughter Rebecca Wallace.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 68 years, Pearl Lentz, son-in-law Ed Wallace, grandchildren Courtney Wallace and Kristie Ash (Todd).
Funeral Service will be held at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home, 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY 40218 on Thursday, November 7 at 12:00pm.
Visitation will be from 10-12pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019