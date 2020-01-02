Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Road
Louisville, KY
Melvin Forman


1929 - 2020
Melvin Forman Obituary
Melvin Forman

Louisville - Melvin Forman, age 90 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1929. Melving had a passion for golfing, gardening, bridge, family, and friends.

Visitation will be 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243 (in Middletown). A Mass of Celebration will be 10 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Hosparus or Louisville Metro Meals on Wheels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
