Melvin Forman
Louisville - Melvin Forman, age 90 of Louisville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born March 26, 1929. Melving had a passion for golfing, gardening, bridge, family, and friends.
Visitation will be 2 to 6 pm on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243 (in Middletown). A Mass of Celebration will be 10 am Monday, January 6, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40223.
In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Hosparus or Louisville Metro Meals on Wheels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020