Melvin Freeman Jr.,
Louisville - 77, was born 2-22-42 the 1st of 8 children to Melvin Sr., and Lillian Freeman. He departed this life on May 25, 2019. He worked for 30 plus years at Louisville Boat Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory 3 children, Cindy Horton, Rodney Freeman and Stephen Miles (Tiffany), 6 grandchildren; 3 sisters Emogene Booker, Sharon Jones (Clayton) Sylvia Stallard (Gary)2 brothers James and George Freeman, a host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.
Memorial service Friday, July 5, 2019 at Lynn Creek Primitive Baptist Church, 2117 Maple St. at noon. He bequeathed his body to U of L Medical School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 3, 2019