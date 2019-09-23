Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Bapt
2627 Crums Lane
Shively Heights, KY
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Paul Bapt.
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Holmes Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Holmes Sr. Obituary
Melvin Holmes, Sr.

Louisville - 85, passed away Fri. Sept. 20, 2019. He was a member of St. Paul [email protected] Shively Heights where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. after 30 years of dedicated service. Survivors: lovely wife of 66 years, Dorothy Redden Holmes; children, Charlene Summers (William), Melvin Holmes, Jr. (Patricia) and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Vis: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at 12PM at his church, 2627 Crums Lane. Interment: Resthaven. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now