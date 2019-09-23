|
|
Melvin Holmes, Sr.
Louisville - 85, passed away Fri. Sept. 20, 2019. He was a member of St. Paul [email protected] Shively Heights where he served as chairman of the Deacon Board. He retired from Brown & Williamson Tobacco Co. after 30 years of dedicated service. Survivors: lovely wife of 66 years, Dorothy Redden Holmes; children, Charlene Summers (William), Melvin Holmes, Jr. (Patricia) and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Vis: Thurs. 10AM followed by service at 12PM at his church, 2627 Crums Lane. Interment: Resthaven. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019