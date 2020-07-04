Melvin J. Rosenberger
Starlight, IN - Melvin J. Rosenberger, 86, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. The son of the late John and Loretto (Gettlefinger) Rosenberger, Melvin was born December 10, 1933 in Starlight, Indiana. He served 34 years in the National Guard and Army Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. Melvin also retired from B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company after 33 years of service and was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Schneider Rosenberger; and siblings, Nelson and Andrew Rosenberger.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Geiger (Eric), Renee Hale, Robenette Rosenberger (Jeff Thompson), Troy Rosenberger, and Tressa Schell (Larry); grandchildren, John Geiger, Rachel Murphy (Miles), Brittany Minton, Kymberly Hale, Ian Thompson, Taylor Anderson, Brittani Elliot (Brian), Nicki Jones and Tod (Susan) and Dalton Schell; several great grandchildren; and brother, Irvin Rosenberger (Mary).
Drive through visitation from 4 pm ~ 8 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany. A private family Funeral Mass will be 10 am Friday at St. John Starlight Catholic Church with private burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to his church.
