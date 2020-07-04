1/1
Melvin J. Rosenberger
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin J. Rosenberger

Starlight, IN - Melvin J. Rosenberger, 86, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. The son of the late John and Loretto (Gettlefinger) Rosenberger, Melvin was born December 10, 1933 in Starlight, Indiana. He served 34 years in the National Guard and Army Reserves and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. Melvin also retired from B. F. Goodrich Chemical Company after 33 years of service and was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Schneider Rosenberger; and siblings, Nelson and Andrew Rosenberger.

Survivors include his children, Michelle Geiger (Eric), Renee Hale, Robenette Rosenberger (Jeff Thompson), Troy Rosenberger, and Tressa Schell (Larry); grandchildren, John Geiger, Rachel Murphy (Miles), Brittany Minton, Kymberly Hale, Ian Thompson, Taylor Anderson, Brittani Elliot (Brian), Nicki Jones and Tod (Susan) and Dalton Schell; several great grandchildren; and brother, Irvin Rosenberger (Mary).

Drive through visitation from 4 pm ~ 8 pm Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, 708 E. Spring Street, New Albany. A private family Funeral Mass will be 10 am Friday at St. John Starlight Catholic Church with private burial to follow in the church cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to his church. You may reach out to the family by posting memories and condolences at www.kraftfuneralservice.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
708 East Spring Street
New Albany, IN 47150
8129456321
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved