Melvin Lee Hardin



Fern Creek - Melvin Lee Hardin (69) of Fern Creek, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly as a result of a car accident on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Ann Hardin, sister, Susan (Paul) Hamlin, brother, Larry Hardin, sister, Diane Price, children Lora (Rob) Potts, Joe Hardin, Wes Hardin, Megan Hardin and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, A. J. Hardin, and sister, Marlene Nelson.



Mel graduated from Fern Creek High School in Louisville, KY and went on to work for the railroad. He retired from CSX Corporation in 2013.



Mel was an avid UK fan, enjoyed playing golf, and hanging out with friends and family while listening to his favorite local bands.



Mel's favorite pastime was spending time with his friends and family so we will honor Mel with a party of his own. A "Celebration of Life" event will be scheduled for a later date. Please express your interest in attending to Lora Potts.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store