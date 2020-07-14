1/1
Melvin Lee Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvin Lee Hardin

Fern Creek - Melvin Lee Hardin (69) of Fern Creek, Kentucky passed away unexpectedly as a result of a car accident on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Ann Hardin, sister, Susan (Paul) Hamlin, brother, Larry Hardin, sister, Diane Price, children Lora (Rob) Potts, Joe Hardin, Wes Hardin, Megan Hardin and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, A. J. Hardin, and sister, Marlene Nelson.

Mel graduated from Fern Creek High School in Louisville, KY and went on to work for the railroad. He retired from CSX Corporation in 2013.

Mel was an avid UK fan, enjoyed playing golf, and hanging out with friends and family while listening to his favorite local bands.

Mel's favorite pastime was spending time with his friends and family so we will honor Mel with a party of his own. A "Celebration of Life" event will be scheduled for a later date. Please express your interest in attending to Lora Potts.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved