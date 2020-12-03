1/
Melvin Leon Balmer
Melvin Leon Balmer

Clarksville - Melvin Leon Balmer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 02, 2020. He was born in Clark County, Indiana and was a Union Brick Layer for Local 4 Indiana/Kentucky. Melvin was an avid golfer and an amature handicapper. He and Sue had been married for 64 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Eva Keebler Balmer, 5 brothers and 1 sister.

Survivors include his wife, Sue Wolpert Balmer, 4 children, Andrea Amy of Clarksville, Patty Good (Steve) of Lexington, KY., Tim Balmer of Jeffersonville, and Kathy Quebbeman (Steve) of Corydon, 6 grandchildren, Tara, Brandon, Beth, Kari, Kimi, and Kellie, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen per his request. A private entombment service will take place at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of contributions to the Crusade for Children or your favorite charity in his memory. Chapman Funeral Home has been entrusted with his arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
