Services
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - New Albany
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
Melvin M. Lang


1926 - 2019
Melvin M. Lang Obituary
Melvin M. Lang

Floyds Knobs - Melvin M. Lang, 92, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded by his family. Melvin was retired from Occidental Chemical and a retired farmer. He was an U. S. Army veteran of WWII and a member of Atkins Chapel United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by: wife - Catherine Lang and parents - Garrett and Laura Lang. Survivors: sons - Calvin Lang (Winona) and Gary Wayne Lang (Marjory); daughter - Patricia "Sissy" Sellers (Gary); seven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Visitation: 12 - 8 pm Sunday and 9 - 10 am Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 10 am Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Atkins Chapel Cemetery. Expressions: Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
