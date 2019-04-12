|
Melvin M. Lang
Floyds Knobs - Melvin M. Lang, 92, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Wednesday at his home surrounded by his family. Melvin was retired from Occidental Chemical and a retired farmer. He was an U. S. Army veteran of WWII and a member of Atkins Chapel United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by: wife - Catherine Lang and parents - Garrett and Laura Lang. Survivors: sons - Calvin Lang (Winona) and Gary Wayne Lang (Marjory); daughter - Patricia "Sissy" Sellers (Gary); seven grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Visitation: 12 - 8 pm Sunday and 9 - 10 am Monday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Funeral: 10 am Monday at the Funeral Home. Interment: Atkins Chapel Cemetery. Expressions: Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019