Melvin "Knute" Randle
Louisville - 92, died Sunday at home
He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Clara Helen Mitchell Randle, his parents, William James Randle and Elizabeth Hawkins Randle, and nine siblings, Bernice, Willetta, Shirley, Walter, Beverly, Raymond, Eugene, Vivian and Maurice.
He was a member of Hill Street Baptist Church, Family First Motorcycle Club, and retired from General Electric Co. in 1987.
He is survived by five children, Janice James (Robert), Duane Melvin Randle (LaVoy), William Kyle Randle (Edwina), Lela "Nina" Randle Watson, and Pamela Jean Randle; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins
Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home. Service and burial are private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020