Services
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Randle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin "Knute" Randle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin "Knute" Randle Obituary
Melvin "Knute" Randle

Louisville - 92, died Sunday at home

He is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Clara Helen Mitchell Randle, his parents, William James Randle and Elizabeth Hawkins Randle, and nine siblings, Bernice, Willetta, Shirley, Walter, Beverly, Raymond, Eugene, Vivian and Maurice.

He was a member of Hill Street Baptist Church, Family First Motorcycle Club, and retired from General Electric Co. in 1987.

He is survived by five children, Janice James (Robert), Duane Melvin Randle (LaVoy), William Kyle Randle (Edwina), Lela "Nina" Randle Watson, and Pamela Jean Randle; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins

Arrangements entrusted to W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home. Service and burial are private.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -