Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home
Georgetown, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Tunnel Hill Christian Church
Georgetown, IN
View Map
Mercedes E. Ratliff


1927 - 2019
Mercedes E. Ratliff Obituary
Mercedes E. Ratliff

Georgetown - Mercedes E. Ratliff

Mercedes Elizabeth Ratliff of Westpoint, Indiana, passed away October 10, 2019 at Brookdale Carmel, where she had resided the last few years. Most of her life she lived in Tippecanoe County. Mercedes was born on November 19, 1927 in Switz City, Indiana, to the late Lela Ethel McCollum (Gough) and Benjamin Franklin McCollum. She is preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. Milton Edward Ratliff and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Ratliff. She is survived by her three sons, Lance (Patricia), Daniel (Elizabeth) and Peter (the late Kimberly) and is blessed with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mercedes was a lifelong educator, graduating from Indiana State University with a Bachelors and Master degree in home economics and elementary education. She was the valedictorian of her high school class of 1945 at Staunton High School. Mercedes taught 36 years mostly in Tippecanoe County, retiring from Mintonye Elementary School. Mercedes volunteered in numerous church and service organizations throughout her life. She and her late husband loved to travel on educational tours throughout the world. Mercedes was a long time member of the Lafayette Grace United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held on October 15 at 12:30 pm, at the Tunnel Hill Christian Church in Georgetown, Indiana, with visitation that morning from 10:00 am to noon at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown. In memory of Mercedes, contributions may be made to Muncie Missions in Muncie, Indiana and to the Lafayette Grace United Methodist Church in Lafayette, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
