Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:45 AM - 4:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
4:30 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Meredith Lear Obituary
Meredith Lear

Louisville - Meredith Lee Lear, 83, died Monday, January 20, 2020.

He was a retired long distance truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Lear.

He is survived by his wife, the former Glenda Farney; children, LuAnn Johnson (Steve), Lisa Knapp (David) and Steven Dewayne Lear (Amy); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Russell and Barbara Hodge.

His funeral is 4:30pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is after 11:30am Thursday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
