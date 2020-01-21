|
|
Meredith Lear
Louisville - Meredith Lee Lear, 83, died Monday, January 20, 2020.
He was a retired long distance truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his son, David Lear.
He is survived by his wife, the former Glenda Farney; children, LuAnn Johnson (Steve), Lisa Knapp (David) and Steven Dewayne Lear (Amy); eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and sisters, Peggy Russell and Barbara Hodge.
His funeral is 4:30pm Thursday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with private burial. Visitation is after 11:30am Thursday until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020